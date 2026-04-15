Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 5,687 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £14,899.94.

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 5,789 shares of Barratt Redrow stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £18,698.47.

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Barratt Redrow Trading Up 3.2%

Barratt Redrow stock traded up GBX 8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 266.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 682,591,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,224,008. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.02. Barratt Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 249.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 486.50.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Barratt Redrow to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 448.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTRW

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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