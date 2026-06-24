KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Market Outperform Rating at Citizens Jmp

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the construction company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price suggests a potential upside of 46.42% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KB Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.42.

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KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.37. KB Home has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in KB Home by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting KB Home

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: KB Home reported Q2 revenue of $1.11 billion, above analyst expectations, and said results met or exceeded the midpoint of its guidance ranges. KB HOME REPORTS 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

KB Home reported Q2 revenue of $1.11 billion, above analyst expectations, and said results met or exceeded the midpoint of its guidance ranges. Positive Sentiment: The company also repurchased $75 million of common stock, a sign management remains confident in the business and shareholder returns. KB HOME REPORTS 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

The company also repurchased $75 million of common stock, a sign management remains confident in the business and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted profitability was softer: EPS came in at $0.43, slightly below the $0.44 consensus and well below the $1.50 earned a year ago, reflecting a weaker housing backdrop. KB Home: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted profitability was softer: EPS came in at $0.43, slightly below the $0.44 consensus and well below the $1.50 earned a year ago, reflecting a weaker housing backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Revenue still fell 27.3% year over year, and management narrowed its full-year outlook, reinforcing concerns that demand remains pressured by a difficult housing market. KB Home Reports Lower Revenue as Difficult Housing Market Persists

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

Further Reading

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