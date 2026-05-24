KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.4444.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the construction company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. KBR has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. KBR's payout ratio is 21.09%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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