Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KBR (NYSE:KBR) CFO Acquires $256,275.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
KBR logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBR CFO Shad Evans bought 8,375 shares at $30.60 each for a total of $256,275, boosting his direct ownership to 43,725 shares, a 23.69% increase.
  • The stock recently traded near its 52-week low at $29.99, well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting recent weakness despite a relatively low valuation.
  • KBR beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, equal to a 2.2% annualized yield.
  • Interested in KBR? Here are five stocks we like better.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) CFO Shad Evans acquired 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,539,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,873 shares of the construction company's stock worth $230,622,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,715 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 255,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KBR by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 2,128,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,587,375 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,046,000 after buying an additional 284,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in KBR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,496,913 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,376,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.44.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in KBR Right Now?

Before you consider KBR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KBR wasn't on the list.

While KBR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines