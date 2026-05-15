KBR (NYSE:KBR) CFO Acquires $256,275.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) CFO Shad Evans acquired 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,539,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,873 shares of the construction company's stock worth $230,622,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,715 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 255,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KBR by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 2,128,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,587,375 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,046,000 after buying an additional 284,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in KBR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,496,913 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,376,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.44.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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