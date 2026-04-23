KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.5040, with a volume of 65550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 207.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in KBR by 101,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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