Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.50.

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Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $50.50 on Friday. Bank7 has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.86 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Haines sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $733,633.29. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Lee Jr. Mathews sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,371. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 25.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 672 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank7 this week:

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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