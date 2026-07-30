Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56 , above the $1.47 analyst consensus and up from $1.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.1% to approximately $11.23 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of , above the $1.47 analyst consensus and up from $1.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.1% to approximately , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 core EPS guidance to $7.80-$7.90 from $7.60-$7.80, above the roughly $7.67 consensus. The increase signals confidence in continued operating momentum. CBRE Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Broad-Based Segment Growth

Management raised fiscal 2026 core EPS guidance to from $7.60-$7.80, above the roughly $7.67 consensus. The increase signals confidence in continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% and Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6%. Trailing-12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, while year-to-date share repurchases neared $1 billion, supporting shareholder returns. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises 16 Percent

Growth was broad-based: Advisory Services revenue increased 17.7% and Building Operations and Experience revenue rose 14.6%. Trailing-12-month free cash flow approached $1.7 billion, while year-to-date share repurchases neared $1 billion, supporting shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, and CBRE was highlighted in a CNBC “final trades” segment, reinforcing favorable analyst sentiment. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE

Barclays maintained its rating, and CBRE was highlighted in a CNBC “final trades” segment, reinforcing favorable analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, GAAP net income declined 5.1% to $204 million and GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72, primarily because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business.

Despite the adjusted earnings beat, GAAP net income declined 5.1% to $204 million and GAAP EPS fell to $0.69 from $0.72, primarily because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. Negative Sentiment: Reported data showed five insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with some large funds adding shares and others reducing or exiting positions, creating a modest sentiment overhang.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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