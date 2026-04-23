Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Price

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the savings and loans company's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Pathward Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on CASH

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.7%

CASH stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Pathward Financial's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,142.68. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,061 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 91,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

More Pathward Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pathward Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: Pathward reported EPS of $3.35, in line with consensus, and revenue of $276.3M which topped estimates — revenue was up 5.1% year‑over‑year and the company posted strong margins and ROE. This combination of revenue outperformance and healthy returns supports the positive reception. Read More.

Q2 results: Pathward reported EPS of $3.35, in line with consensus, and revenue of $276.3M which topped estimates — revenue was up 5.1% year‑over‑year and the company posted strong margins and ROE. This combination of revenue outperformance and healthy returns supports the positive reception. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance: Management set EPS guidance of $8.55–$9.05 for FY‑2026; the range is largely consistent with Street expectations (consensus ~8.63) and the midpoint (~8.80) is modestly above consensus, providing some upside to forward estimates. Read More.

FY‑2026 guidance: Management set EPS guidance of $8.55–$9.05 for FY‑2026; the range is largely consistent with Street expectations (consensus ~8.63) and the midpoint (~8.80) is modestly above consensus, providing some upside to forward estimates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings context and metrics analysis: Coverage from Zacks highlights that EPS matched estimates and reviews key metrics versus prior year and Street numbers — useful for model updates but not a surprise mover on its own. Read More.

Earnings context and metrics analysis: Coverage from Zacks highlights that EPS matched estimates and reviews key metrics versus prior year and Street numbers — useful for model updates but not a surprise mover on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric review: Zacks also published a companion piece comparing key balance sheet and operating metrics to estimates and year‑ago values — helpful for investors updating forecasts and gauging sustainability of growth. Read More.

Deeper metric review: Zacks also published a companion piece comparing key balance sheet and operating metrics to estimates and year‑ago values — helpful for investors updating forecasts and gauging sustainability of growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call & transcript: Management commentary and the slide deck are available for details on trends (deposits, loan growth, expense outlook and capital deployment); the transcript and presentation should be reviewed for specifics that could re‑rate guidance or outlook. Read More.

Call & transcript: Management commentary and the slide deck are available for details on trends (deposits, loan growth, expense outlook and capital deployment); the transcript and presentation should be reviewed for specifics that could re‑rate guidance or outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net income slight decline: Reported net income was $72.9M vs. $75.0M a year earlier (though EPS rose year‑over‑year), a modest earnings contraction on a GAAP basis that some investors may view as a cautionary datapoint. Read More.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pathward Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pathward Financial wasn't on the list.

While Pathward Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here