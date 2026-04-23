Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Price

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.83.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Trading Up 6.0%

SEIC traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.89. 1,079,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 7,447 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $590,249.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,875,783 shares in the company, valued at $544,974,560.58. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,988,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,224,247.04. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,447 shares of company stock worth $12,318,659 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 142.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 353.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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