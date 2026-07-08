Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $356.00 price objective on the insurance provider's stock, up from their prior price objective of $342.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the company's current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $319.76.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TRV opened at $343.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $349.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,339,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 486,861 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $406,155,000 after buying an additional 373,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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