Keith Mansfield Purchases 43,124 Shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) insider Keith Mansfield acquired 43,124 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £53,905.

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Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 124 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.83. Motorpoint Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111 and a 12-month high of GBX 190.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 126.86 billion for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOTR. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Motorpoint Group from GBX 180 to GBX 170 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 170.

Read Our Latest Report on MOTR

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint is the UK's leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

Further Reading

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