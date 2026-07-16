Keith Mortimer Sells 283 Shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) insider Keith Mortimer sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550, for a total value of £12,876.50.

Keith Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Keith Mortimer purchased 280 shares of Computacenter stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,554 per share, for a total transaction of £12,751.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Keith Mortimer purchased 203 shares of Computacenter stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,772 per share, for a total transaction of £3,597.16.

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Computacenter Trading Down 0.5%

Computacenter stock traded down GBX 24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,514. 800,711 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,378. Computacenter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,092 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,236.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,533.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Computacenter to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,000 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,300 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,362.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CCC

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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