Kelli Keough Sells 10,954 Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $187,533.50.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,123,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,229,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 5,244,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after buying an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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