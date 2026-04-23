Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $486,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,867.26. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $193,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,565.86. This trade represents a 75.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Kennametal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 21.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE KMT opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Kennametal has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $42.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kennametal's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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