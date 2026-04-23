Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and traded as high as $39.82. Kennametal shares last traded at $38.8970, with a volume of 1,535,467 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.70 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $193,747.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,565.86. This represents a 75.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $486,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,867.26. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,474 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 240,556 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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