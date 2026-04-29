Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1458) per share and revenue of $91.6850 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kennedy-Wilson's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 879,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 756.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Kennedy-Wilson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

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