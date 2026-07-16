Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of KROS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $28,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,579.34. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,702.24. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,425 shares of company stock valued at $89,994 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company's stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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