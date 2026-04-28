Keros Therapeutics (KROS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share and revenue of $1.6880 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 million. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keros Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,451 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,864 shares of the company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,573 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,768 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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