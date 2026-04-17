Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Acquires $11,700.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,865. This trade represents a 13.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 371,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,380. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Keros Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,189,882 shares of the company's stock worth $34,644,000 after acquiring an additional 654,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 436,986 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,251,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 114.1% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 291,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 683.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,122 shares of the company's stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 264,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company's stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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