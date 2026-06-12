Kevin Christopher Bradley Sells 2,200 Shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,567.90. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Christopher Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $69,414.70.

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Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 394,138 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

Further Reading

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