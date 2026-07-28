Kevin Dasilva Sells 4,760 Shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) VP Kevin Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $1,016,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,193.38. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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RTX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.37. 7,776,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,380. The company has a market capitalization of $294.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.61 and a 52-week high of $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.53.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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