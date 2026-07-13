KeyCorp Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $170.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. KeyCorp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.64.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $138.66 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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