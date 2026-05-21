KeyCorp Estimates Dollar General's FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.25. KeyCorp has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.62.

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Dollar General Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DG opened at $104.53 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business's fifty day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock worth $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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