KeyCorp Forecasts NextEra Energy's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) - KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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