KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. KeyCorp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. President Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.29.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $261.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $183.85 and a twelve month high of $272.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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