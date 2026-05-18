KeyCorp Has Bearish Forecast for Symbotic FY2026 Earnings

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Symbotic in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Symbotic's current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $676.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $662.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Symbotic's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $73.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $47.32 on Monday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -946.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, SVP Brian Daniel Alexander sold 37,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $2,270,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,652,413.13. The trade was a 46.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 25,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,333,383.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 182,036 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,788.20. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 123,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,241 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 833.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Symbotic

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its Q2 2028 EPS estimate for Symbotic to $0.76 from $0.75 and kept longer-term forecasts for 2027 and 2028 relatively constructive, suggesting analysts still see meaningful earnings growth ahead. Symbotic estimate update

KeyCorp raised its Q2 2028 EPS estimate for Symbotic to $0.76 from $0.75 and kept longer-term forecasts for 2027 and 2028 relatively constructive, suggesting analysts still see meaningful earnings growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s average rating on Symbotic remains “Hold,” with a consensus price target around $65.62, indicating the market still sees upside but not a clear breakout case yet.

Wall Street’s average rating on Symbotic remains “Hold,” with a consensus price target around $65.62, indicating the market still sees upside but not a clear breakout case yet. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered several near- and medium-term EPS estimates, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2027, signaling some caution on Symbotic’s profit trajectory. Symbotic estimate updates

KeyCorp lowered several near- and medium-term EPS estimates, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2027, signaling some caution on Symbotic’s profit trajectory. Negative Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings report missed EPS expectations, posting $0.01 per share versus $0.12 expected, which likely continues to weigh on sentiment despite stronger revenue growth.

The company’s latest earnings report missed EPS expectations, posting $0.01 per share versus $0.12 expected, which likely continues to weigh on sentiment despite stronger revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Director Todd Krasnow, including a sale of 25,422 shares, may also be viewed cautiously by investors and can add to near-term pressure on the stock. Insider selling article

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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