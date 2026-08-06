Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.77 and traded as high as C$58.85. Keyera shares last traded at C$57.20, with a volume of 2,444,657 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$60.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Trading Down 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Keyera's payout ratio is currently 270.89%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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