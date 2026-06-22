Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $374.96 and last traded at $372.1030, with a volume of 130670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.67.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $343.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $2,730,960. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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