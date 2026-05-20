Keysight Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 1,657 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.24. The stock had a trading volume of 922,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,675. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Key Stories Impacting Keysight Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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