Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 306156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kforce

Kforce Price Performance

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 499,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kforce by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,552 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 51.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 666,331 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 226,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

Further Reading

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