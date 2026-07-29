Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $63.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce traded as high as $61.41 and last traded at $60.9490, with a volume of 47096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

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Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Here are the key news stories impacting Kforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kforce reported second-quarter revenue of $349.3 million , up 4.5% year over year and slightly above the $348.1 million analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of $0.70 and rose from $0.59 a year earlier, indicating improved profitability. Kforce Reports Second Quarter 2026 Revenue of $349.3 Million

Kforce reported second-quarter revenue of , up 4.5% year over year and slightly above the $348.1 million analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of exceeded expectations of $0.70 and rose from $0.59 a year earlier, indicating improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management’s third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.71 to $0.79 , along with optimistic sales commentary, supports expectations for continued sequential growth. Consulting activity and demand for AI-skilled professionals were highlighted as key growth drivers. KFRC Q2 Deep Dive

Management’s third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of , along with optimistic sales commentary, supports expectations for continued sequential growth. Consulting activity and demand for AI-skilled professionals were highlighted as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Kforce price target from $42 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, reflecting greater confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Kforce also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share , or approximately $1.60 annualized. Baird Raises Kforce Price Target

Robert W. Baird raised its Kforce price target from and maintained an “outperform” rating, reflecting greater confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Kforce also declared a quarterly dividend of , or approximately $1.60 annualized. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary is mixed on valuation. Zacks is evaluating whether KFRC remains undervalued based on earnings estimates, while a Seeking Alpha analysis argues that the improving business may already be reflected in the stock price. Is Kforce Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Analyst and investor commentary is mixed on valuation. Zacks is evaluating whether KFRC remains undervalued based on earnings estimates, while a Seeking Alpha analysis argues that the improving business may already be reflected in the stock price. Negative Sentiment: With KFRC near its 12-month high and trading at roughly 23 times earnings, valuation leaves less room for disappointment if staffing demand weakens or AI-related growth does not accelerate as expected.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kforce by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Kforce Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.11 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kforce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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