Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.49. Kforce has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 827,046 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 398,471 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 243,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 198,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,403 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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