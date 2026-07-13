Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $55.5350, with a volume of 24672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

Get Kforce alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Report on KFRC

Kforce Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $991.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kforce wasn't on the list.

While Kforce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here