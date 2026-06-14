Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.3846.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the sale, the president owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $38.33 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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