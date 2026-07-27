Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.490-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. 1,574,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore upgraded Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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