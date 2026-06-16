Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to "Buy" at Bank of America

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore upgraded Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.43.

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Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Kilroy Realty's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,131,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,514,000 after acquiring an additional 67,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,396,000 after purchasing an additional 994,299 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,860,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,821 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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