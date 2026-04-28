Kimberly-Clark Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Kimberly-Clark NASDAQ: KMB executives emphasized base business momentum and productivity-driven reinvestment during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, while also fielding investor questions on emerging input cost volatility tied to oil prices and geopolitical disruptions.

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Management highlights innovation-led momentum

Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu said first-quarter performance showed “strong progress” under the company’s “Powering Care” strategy, pointing to “solid organic sales growth with volume plus mix growth increasing to 3%.” Hsu attributed the performance to “differentiated science-backed innovation at all rungs of the good, better, best ladder,” adding that the company is seeing share gains in “baby care, women’s health, and active aging.”

Hsu also said the company’s supply chain organization delivered “another quarter of industry-leading productivity,” supporting investment in brands and quality. He described the operating model as “fast and lean,” helping the company remain agile in what he called a turbulent external environment.

Oil-related inflation risks and the company’s mitigation framework

Analysts focused heavily on the potential for higher oil and resin costs to pressure results. CFO Nelson Urdaneta said the company entered the year with a “flattish” input cost inflation outlook, after facing “right around $200 million of input cost inflation” in each of 2024 and 2025.

Urdaneta said the second quarter will include both operational and inflationary headwinds. He stated the company expects “around a $20 million top-line impact” from a distribution center fire in California, which he said represents “70 basis points-80 basis points of headwind” for North America in the quarter. On the profit line, Urdaneta said the company expects “around $50 million stemming from the inflationary impacts” tied to the Middle East conflict and impacts related to the distribution center fire, noting the company expects to recover the fire-related portion in the second half of the year.

Looking further out, Urdaneta said that if oil averages roughly $100 per barrel, the company could face “gross incremental input costs of around $150 million-$170 million” in the back half of the year. He stressed those potential costs were not built into the outlook, and that the company also has not yet incorporated mitigation actions because conditions remain fluid.

Executives repeatedly referenced the company’s “PNOC” discipline—pricing net of commodity input costs. Hsu said the company expects PNOC to be “at least neutral over time,” while Urdaneta said the philosophy is embedded in the company’s integrated margin management process.

Urdaneta outlined a set of levers the company expects to use if needed, including:

Revenue Growth Management (RGM) , including pricing and “price spec architecture” work

, including pricing and “price spec architecture” work Productivity , with the company targeting “6%” for the full year after delivering “two years of 6% gross productivity back to back” and “already at 6%” in the first quarter

, with the company targeting “6%” for the full year after delivering “two years of 6% gross productivity back to back” and “already at 6%” in the first quarter Supplier relationships and contracting , including efforts to renegotiate contracts where “force majeure or surcharges are being enacted”

, including efforts to renegotiate contracts where “force majeure or surcharges are being enacted” Hedging and risk management, with Urdaneta later noting the company is “about 80% covered in the entire cost basket” through contractual arrangements and hedging

Hsu said the company is “not impervious to cost shocks,” but argued the business is in a better position than in prior cycles due to improved cost management, hedging, and procurement approaches.

North America promotions, pricing, and shipment timing

President and COO Russ Torres addressed questions about promotions and pricing in North America, saying the company’s overall pricing was “in line” in the first quarter. He added that weighted average promotional intensity in North America is “down versus pre-COVID versus category levels,” with promotional increases tied mainly to innovation-driven trial.

Torres highlighted diaper promotions tied to product upgrades, including Snug & Dry, which he said features “softness in our new absorbent core.” He said the company was “pleased with the results,” citing higher household penetration and velocities “post-promotion.” Torres also said the company shifted some investment across channels to support Huggies buyers after “recent distribution changes” in the club channel, which he said he would expect “to normalize as we go through 2026.” He added that in North America diapers, the company’s 2025 promotional level was “below category for the year, and it’s below 2019 levels.”

Urdaneta also discussed differences between scanner/consumption data and reported shipments. In response to a question on why consumption appeared stronger than the company’s reported growth, he said consumption was ahead of shipments by about “200 basis points” in North America consumer during the quarter. He said trade inventory was “not really the big thing,” and attributed the gap primarily to shipment timing, including “some shipments that came through in December” ahead of “very strong activation programming” that began in January.

For the second quarter, Urdaneta said organic sales growth is expected to be “slightly below Q1,” citing lapping a strong prior-year comparison and the distribution center fire headwind. He said the company expects organic growth to “accelerate” in the second half as the “noisy elements” fade.

Category growth outlook and international market commentary

Management said it updated its outlook for weighted average category growth to 2.5% from 2% previously. Hsu said North America categories “rebounded strongly in Q1,” aided by timing shifts in competitor promotions and comparisons against a softer fourth quarter. Torres added that the company is not seeing “any large-scale shifts in consumer buying behavior,” while acknowledging consumers remain under pressure.

On international markets, Hsu said performance has been “robust,” including “strong double-digit growth” in multiple markets. He specifically cited Vietnam as delivering strong double-digit growth with share gains, and noted what he described as a baby boom in Korea, where he said births were up 6.5% last year and the baby category rose 20% in a market where Kimberly-Clark has “over a 60% share.” Torres said the company had not yet seen a “significant impact” from shipping-related concerns tied to the Strait of Hormuz, though he cautioned it could still develop.

Kenvue integration planning and synergy focus

Executives also discussed planning for the combination with Kenvue, with Hsu saying the teams have increased conviction in the growth potential of the combined company. He said recent challenges at Kenvue have been “largely executional” rather than structural, though he flagged “North America skincare, North America oral care” and parts of the China business as notable pressure points.

Torres said the company has “over 40 integration teams” working on planning the combined company and said the process is going well. He pointed to potential synergies across cost and revenue, including logistics efficiencies from combining shipments of dense products with bulkier products, as well as “system simplification,” “application rationalization,” and accelerating global business services “using AI.” On the revenue side, Torres said management sees opportunities in distribution, e-commerce, and leveraging combined commercial capabilities, emphasizing execution readiness ahead of close.

About Kimberly-Clark NASDAQ: KMB

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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