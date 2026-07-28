Kimco Realty (KIM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.1962 per share and revenue of $543.7540 million for the quarter. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after buying an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 987,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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