Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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