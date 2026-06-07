Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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