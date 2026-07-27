Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.0769.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KMI opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

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Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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