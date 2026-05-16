KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.43.

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KinderCare Learning Companies Trading Down 7.4%

KLC stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.61. KinderCare Learning Companies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. KinderCare Learning Companies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $672.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. KinderCare Learning Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KinderCare Learning Companies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Nuzzo acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,129.10. This represents a 114.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Wyatt acquired 275,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,037,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,316.38. The trade was a 36.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 519,118 shares of company stock worth $1,054,221. Insiders own 5.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of KinderCare Learning Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in KinderCare Learning Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in KinderCare Learning Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KinderCare Learning Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

More KinderCare Learning Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting KinderCare Learning Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: KinderCare reported first-quarter EPS of $0.04, beating expectations for a loss, and revenue of $672.5 million also topped estimates, which signals the business is performing better than analysts expected. Article Title

KinderCare reported first-quarter EPS of $0.04, beating expectations for a loss, and revenue of $672.5 million also topped estimates, which signals the business is performing better than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance with EPS of $0.15 to $0.25 and revenue of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion, suggesting management sees stable growth ahead and giving investors more confidence after the earnings release. Article Title

The company reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance with EPS of $0.15 to $0.25 and revenue of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion, suggesting management sees stable growth ahead and giving investors more confidence after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on KinderCare Learning Companies from $1.50 to $4.00 but kept a neutral rating, which is a modest vote of confidence rather than a strong bullish call. Article Title

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on KinderCare Learning Companies from $1.50 to $4.00 but kept a neutral rating, which is a modest vote of confidence rather than a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Management also held a Q1 2026 earnings call and press release that focused on navigating growth and execution, but no major new catalyst beyond the reported results was highlighted. Article Title

About KinderCare Learning Companies

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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