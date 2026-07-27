KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $1.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 261.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAKA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KindlyMD from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KindlyMD to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on KindlyMD from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KindlyMD has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.33.

Get KindlyMD alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAKA

KindlyMD Stock Down 3.5%

NAKA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,498. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. KindlyMD has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $659.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 16.05.

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. KindlyMD had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 7,397.12%.The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KindlyMD will post -16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KindlyMD

In other news, CEO David F. Bailey acquired 104,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $507,391.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,120,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,102,547.24. This represents a 3.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 191,448 shares of company stock valued at $992,908. 24.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KindlyMD by 76.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KindlyMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KindlyMD by 1,638.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,152 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KindlyMD in the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KindlyMD during the third quarter valued at $2,092,000.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KindlyMD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KindlyMD wasn't on the list.

While KindlyMD currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here