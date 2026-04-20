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Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Shares Down 2.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Kingfisher logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.7% to $8.24 on Monday, with about 142,328 shares traded—roughly 6% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Kingfisher is trading near its technical levels (50‑day SMA $8.65 and 200‑day SMA $8.44) and shows low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.02) with liquidity metrics of current ratio 1.21 and quick ratio 0.27.
  • Retail footprint: the company operates major DIY banners such as B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Koçtaş, underpinning its omni‑channel home improvement business.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 142,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc OTCMKTS: KGFHY is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher's business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group's retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

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