Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KINS. Zacks Research raised Kingstone Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KINS opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 18.97%.Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kingstone Companies

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director William L. Yankus sold 13,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 84,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,496. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 80.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company's stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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