Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNSA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.50.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 2.0%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 902,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,623,481.30. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. This represents a 47.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,070. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,409,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 400,598 shares of the company's stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 241,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 831,777 shares of the company's stock worth $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets. Wedbush lifted its target from $72 to $99 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Citigroup raised its target from $60 to $100 and upgraded or maintained a “buy” rating. The new targets imply roughly 23%–24% potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst ratings

Wedbush lifted its target from $72 to $99 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Citigroup raised its target from $60 to $100 and upgraded or maintained a “buy” rating. The new targets imply roughly 23%–24% potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance was increased. Kiniksa now expects 2026 revenue of $980 million to $995 million, above the approximately $940 million consensus estimate. ARCALYST second-quarter net product revenue reached $243.6 million, up about 55% year over year and well ahead of expectations. Kiniksa second-quarter results

Kiniksa now expects 2026 revenue of $980 million to $995 million, above the approximately $940 million consensus estimate. ARCALYST second-quarter net product revenue reached $243.6 million, up about 55% year over year and well ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: KPL-387 advanced toward pivotal testing. Phase 2 data showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation, and the selected 300 mg monthly dose is now being evaluated in an enrolling Phase 3 trial for recurrent pericarditis. KPL-387 pipeline update

Phase 2 data showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation, and the selected 300 mg monthly dose is now being evaluated in an enrolling Phase 3 trial for recurrent pericarditis. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability was broadly in line. Quarterly EPS of $0.30 matched consensus, although it improved from $0.23 a year earlier; the main earnings catalyst was the substantial revenue beat rather than an EPS surprise. Kiniksa earnings report

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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