Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.43.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 857,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,710. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,481.30. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,130 shares of company stock worth $5,877,070. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 220.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 506,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 481,023 shares of the company's stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,975 shares of the company's stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets. Wedbush lifted its target from $72 to $99 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Citigroup raised its target from $60 to $100 and upgraded or maintained a “buy” rating. The new targets imply roughly 23%–24% potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst ratings

Wedbush lifted its target from $72 to $99 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Citigroup raised its target from $60 to $100 and upgraded or maintained a “buy” rating. The new targets imply roughly 23%–24% potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance was increased. Kiniksa now expects 2026 revenue of $980 million to $995 million, above the approximately $940 million consensus estimate. ARCALYST second-quarter net product revenue reached $243.6 million, up about 55% year over year and well ahead of expectations. Kiniksa second-quarter results

Kiniksa now expects 2026 revenue of $980 million to $995 million, above the approximately $940 million consensus estimate. ARCALYST second-quarter net product revenue reached $243.6 million, up about 55% year over year and well ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: KPL-387 advanced toward pivotal testing. Phase 2 data showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation, and the selected 300 mg monthly dose is now being evaluated in an enrolling Phase 3 trial for recurrent pericarditis. KPL-387 pipeline update

Phase 2 data showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation, and the selected 300 mg monthly dose is now being evaluated in an enrolling Phase 3 trial for recurrent pericarditis. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability was broadly in line. Quarterly EPS of $0.30 matched consensus, although it improved from $0.23 a year earlier; the main earnings catalyst was the substantial revenue beat rather than an EPS surprise. Kiniksa earnings report

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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