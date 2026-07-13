Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNSA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $65.14.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $63.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 483,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $25,082,296.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. This represents a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 628,427 shares of company stock valued at $32,833,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 400,598 shares of the company's stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 241,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 402,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 831,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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