Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.7143.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. This trade represents a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 628,427 shares of company stock valued at $32,833,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,320,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 45.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,481,000 after buying an additional 332,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

KNSA traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 443,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,453. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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