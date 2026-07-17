Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.80.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Report on KNSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $336.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $316.85 and its 200 day moving average is $351.28. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.20 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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